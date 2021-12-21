Today (Tuesday): Partly sunny and not as cold as Monday, with highs ranging from the mid- to upper 40s. Light winds are mainly from the northeast. The air is rather dry with dew points in the upper teens to 20s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of a light shower in the far southern to southeastern areas late at night. Lows range from the mid-20s to mid-30s as light winds continue to blow from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some morning clouds are possible before sunny skies and warmer conditions return as highs head for the low to mid-50s by afternoon. However, more blustery conditions prevail with winds from the north and northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and colder with lows in the low 20s to low 30s with winds still breezy into the evening hours, but slowing down late at night. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday runs partly sunny with seasonably cold highs in the mid-40s range. Partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday (Christmas Eve) could see mixed skies that we’ll call partly sunny, with milder highs in the upper 40s to low 50s by afternoon. Friday night shifts toward mostly cloudy skies with showers possible late as lows range from the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium
Saturday (Christmas) could see some morning showers before partly to mostly sunny skies prevail as highs range from the upper 50s to low 60s with vigorous breezes. Breezy again Saturday night under partly cloudy skies as lows range from the upper 30s to mid-40s.
Sunday finds sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-50s, but brisk winds may continue. Confidence: Medium