Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A few showers are around as soon as this evening. Nothing too heavy, but enough to wet the ground in more consistent activity. Clouds remain numerous, with clearing occurring closer to dawn. Lows are in the upper 20s to mid-30s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine is back in a big way. Too bad it’s going to be so futile in keeping it feeling comfortable. Strong northwest winds, sustained around 15 to 25 mph, keep highs in the mid-40s feeling about 10 degrees chillier than that. Gusts are near or past 40 mph.
See Matt Rogers’ forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Snowless in Chicago: There’s been no measurable (0.1 inch or greater) snow in Chicago this winter, which means it’s now the latest on record without. Per Accuweather, another 10 days would tie the longest stretch sans measurable snow overall, with the last occurrence on March 15 of this year.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.