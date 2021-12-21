A new event, the Yule Log procession, was introduced on Friday evenings. It included music from the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums, musket fire from Continental Army reenactors and a visit from Father Christmas. The Yule Log was hauled by wagon from Capitol Circle to Market Square with a torch-lit procession. It was later burned in a bonfire while guests gathered to throw sprigs of greenery into the fire to make a wish.
On Saturday evenings, fireworks were set off simultaneously at the Governor’s Palace and the Capitol. I chose the Capitol as my location to photograph the fireworks and arrived two hours early to get a front-row seat with a good view. I chose the same camera settings that I used when I shot D.C.’s fireworks in July — f/18, ISO 200, 5-to-10-second exposures.
Moments before the fireworks show began, the clouds cleared, and the full moon appeared behind the Capitol. It was the first time I have photographed fireworks with the moon, and I was interested to see how the moon would appear in photos with exploding shells. As you can see from the pictures in this post, the moon looked like another shell burst and blended well with the fireworks display.
The 2021 Grand Illumination concluded last weekend, but if you plan to attend next year, do not count on temperatures in the 60s and 70s. This year’s weather was very unusual. But always count on a great show!
If you have attended Grand Illumination in the past, let us know your favorite event and the weather you experienced.