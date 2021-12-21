The shorter days are especially pronounced because Maine — like much of New England — is in the eastern reaches of our common time zone. Despite being farther north, Maine juts so far to the east that the sun here actually rises 14 minutes earlier than in D.C. However, it also means Maine sees some of the earliest sunsets anywhere in the Lower 48. Along the mid-coast of Maine, the earliest sunset comes around 3:56 p.m., and evening darkness starts nearly an hour earlier than in D.C.