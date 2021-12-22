The big story nationwide will be unseasonable warmth occupying most of the central and eastern Lower 48. The exception will be over the northern Intermountain West and northern Plains, where a chilly air mass will lap southward.
Despite the expansive toasty and tranquil weather, there will be some trouble spots, primarily in the western United States due to heavy precipitation. That’s also where, in the high elevations, we’ll see the greatest chance of a white Christmas.
The month as a whole has featured exceptional warmth and bouts of severe weather, including three other major warm pulses, two of which coincided with outbreaks of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
Where the holiday will feel more like springtime
Temperatures will spike markedly over the south-central and southeastern United States on Christmas Eve, surging 30 degrees or more above normal. Oklahoma City will peak around 80 degrees on Friday, compared with an average high of 49 degrees. This would represent the warmest December temperature observed in the Sooner State’s capital since 1966. It will enjoy sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s on Saturday, a far cry from Christmas 2012, when a half-inch coating of snow fell.
Wichita should see highs in the lower 70s on Friday, nearly 30 degrees warmer than its typical late-December high of 44, but those won’t eclipse the 83 degrees from Dec. 24, 1955.
A Christmas record is virtually a certainty in Dallas, where a high of 83 is predicted. The city’s previous warmest Christmas on record occurred in 2016, when a high of 80 degrees was recorded.
While the heat will be anchored over the central Plains on Friday, it will be squashed south and east as cold air encroaches from the north and west. Chicago will see highs near 50 on Christmas Eve before slipping to the mid-40s on Christmas Day.
Across the Tennessee Valley, mainly sunny and breezy conditions are likely, with highs in the lower 70s on Friday and the mid-70s on Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Memphis could tie a century-old record that has held since 1889 on Christmas.
The warmth will crest on the East Coast on Christmas Day, with highs in the nation’s capital around 63 degrees.
Where to watch for trouble spots
While most of the central and eastern United States will be A-okay for travel, the West Coast will experience considerable travel issues. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings stretch from the Cascades to the southern Sierra Nevada, with feet of snow possible in the higher elevations.
In the mountains of Oregon and Washington state, up to two feet of snow is possible at elevations above 5,000 feet. The snow will taper down by Thursday evening, with improving conditions into the morning on Christmas Eve before a second system will bring additional valley rains and mountain snows later in the day.
California will see back-to-back-to-back systems, with heavy rain in the northern lowlands and San Joaquin Valley on Thursday and extreme snowfall rates in the mountains. That moisture will shift south and east on Christmas Eve, with snow levels dropping as low as 2,500 feet and affecting some of the mountain passes in the central Sierra Nevada.
Southern California, including Los Angeles, will see a burst of rain during the first half of Christmas Eve, with up to several inches possible.
Another weaker system will swing-slip southeastward from Northern California into the south-central part of the state Christmas Day into Sunday.
From the two systems, 10 inches of liquid-equivalent precipitation will accumulate in the central Sierra Nevada around Yosemite National Park, with moisture forced up the mountains where it gathers in the high elevations. Temperatures up there are well below freezing, though, meaning snow will fall, with upward of 10 feet possible.
“Heavy mountain snow & gusty winds will combine for extremely difficult holiday travel,” tweeted the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “Mountain travel will be hazardous, and is highly discouraged, with whiteout conditions possible at times.”
Mountain snow is also likely Christmas Eve into Christmas Day across the Four Corners region and into the Colorado Rockies, with only light precipitation as the system translates east over the Central Plains and Corn Belt. That system may eventually be energized off the coast of New England on Christmas, with rain light north of New York City and snow or mixed precipitation across parts of New York state, the Berkshires, the White and Green mountains and most of northern New England.
Aside from areas of light snow in the West and northern Plains, most of the contiguous United States looks tranquil on Sunday.
Who could see a white Christmas
The mountains of California, Oregon and Washington. The high elevations of the broader western United States will, too. A white Christmas is defined as an inch of snow present on Christmas morning. It doesn’t have to be freshly fallen, and snow doesn’t even have to come down on Dec. 25 — it’s simply a question of what’s on the ground.
While 22 percent of the United States is technically covered by snow, much of what’s left in North Dakota, Minnesota and northern Wisconsin may disappear in temperatures close to 40 degrees on Friday. It’ll be a battle between chilly ground temperatures and mild air.
The snowpack across central and northern New England should survive, particularly with some replenishing snowfall on Christmas Day.
Overall, though, the country’s snow cover is far below where it should be — normally around 40 percent — a product of this month’s bizarre warmth, as well as longer-term climate trends. The odds of a white Christmas are declining across much of the nation. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 18 out of the nation’s largest 25 cities have seen their frequency of white Christmases drop in the past decade.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.