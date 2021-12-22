Today (Wednesday): Skies turn mostly sunny later this morning and stay that way through the afternoon. But as they do, the wind picks up with afternoon gusts around 30 to 40 mph from the northwest. So while temperatures rise from the upper 20s to mid-30s early this morning to afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 40s, it feels more like the 30s to low 40s at best. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Less gusty this evening but still a bit breezy, followed by calmer winds overnight. Otherwise we’re mostly clear and cold with lows ranging through the 20s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): With high pressure in control we’re looking at perhaps a tad cooler day than today, but with light winds. Overall we’re partly to mostly sunny with highs heading for the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and not as cold as tonight. Overnight lows dip to near 30 to the mid-30s with a light wind from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Temperatures trend warmer on Friday under partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid-50s, followed by nighttime lows in the 40s and the chance of a few showers. Confidence: Medium-High
Can’t rule out showers on Christmas Day, but at this point we don’t expect anything too steady or heavy. We’re even warmer with highs climbing to the mid-50s to low 60s despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front comes through Saturday night with lows in the 40s. That means a slightly cooler and potentially windy Sunday, but still on the mild side with highs looking like the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium