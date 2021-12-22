Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

5/10: Typical temperatures, sunny skies and a blustery breeze.

Express forecast

  • Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, diminishing winds. Lows: 20s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, light winds. Highs: Mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

This first full day of winter feels like it, for the most part, with temperatures near average and a gusty breeze. We’re seasonable again tomorrow but with light winds, before a warming trend gets us into the 50s on Friday, and approaching or perhaps reaching 60 degrees on Christmas Day with a few showers possible. Sunday could be a little cooler and potentially very windy.

Today (Wednesday): Skies turn mostly sunny later this morning and stay that way through the afternoon. But as they do, the wind picks up with afternoon gusts around 30 to 40 mph from the northwest. So while temperatures rise from the upper 20s to mid-30s early this morning to afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 40s, it feels more like the 30s to low 40s at best. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Less gusty this evening but still a bit breezy, followed by calmer winds overnight. Otherwise we’re mostly clear and cold with lows ranging through the 20s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): With high pressure in control we’re looking at perhaps a tad cooler day than today, but with light winds. Overall we’re partly to mostly sunny with highs heading for the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and not as cold as tonight. Overnight lows dip to near 30 to the mid-30s with a light wind from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Temperatures trend warmer on Friday under partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid-50s, followed by nighttime lows in the 40s and the chance of a few showers. Confidence: Medium-High

Can’t rule out showers on Christmas Day, but at this point we don’t expect anything too steady or heavy. We’re even warmer with highs climbing to the mid-50s to low 60s despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front comes through Saturday night with lows in the 40s. That means a slightly cooler and potentially windy Sunday, but still on the mild side with highs looking like the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium