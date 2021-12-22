Today (Wednesday): Skies turn mostly sunny later this morning and stay that way through the afternoon. But as they do, the wind picks up with afternoon gusts around 30 to 40 mph from the northwest. So while temperatures rise from the upper 20s to mid-30s early this morning to afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 40s, it feels more like the 30s to low 40s at best. Confidence: Medium-High