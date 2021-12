163 tornadoes have been confirmed, the most on record in December by far, and the second most in any winter month. The tornado count would be above average for any month other than April, May and June. The two main outbreaks alone were responsible for at least 145 of these tornadoes. The Weather Service has confirmed 66 tornadoes from Dec. 10 and 11 and 79 tornadoes on Dec. 15.