The 166-mile tornado that tracked through Mayfield became the longest since 1975, the longest in December and in the top 10 longest on record for any month. It’s also the longest in the era of Doppler radar, which began in 1988, surpassing the 149-mile length of a 2010 tornado that struck Yazoo City, Miss.

The five state supercell that tracked from northeast Arkansas through western Kentucky produced two tornadoes rated as EF4 on the zero to 5 Enhanced Fujita scale for tornado intensity, the first December supercell to do so since 1957.

The EF4 tornado that tracked through Mayfield produced wind speeds estimated at 190 mph, one of only four rated that intense since 2013.

The preliminary death toll of 90 from the Dec. 10 outbreak exceeds many other modern tornado outbreaks and is unprecedented for the month. Before 2021, the deadliest known December tornado outbreak killed 47 in 1953.