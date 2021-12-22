The tally of tornadoes the derecho spawned was also remarkable. The count is up to at least 79, surpassing the Dec. 10-11 event. It brought 15 tornadoes to Minnesota; before, there were none in the modern record in that state during the December. Weather.com wrote “Iowa and Nebraska each quintupled their past December tornado tallies.” Numerous tornadoes touched down in central and western Iowa, where they hadn’t previously in December dating back to at least 1950.