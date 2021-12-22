Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It’ll be seasonably cold and mostly clear, with lows ranging from near 20 to the upper 20s across the region. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph early in the evening, diminishing to about 5 mph later.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny skies will be the rule. It will be pretty nice, for winter. Temperatures will be back down a bit compared to today, rising mainly to the low and mid-40s for highs. Lighter winds will make it feel a bit more comfortable despite colder readings.
Instant destruction: A video of the violent EF4 hitting a Mayfield, Ky., bank has emerged. It’s pretty intense.
