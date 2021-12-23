The cold looks to penetrate into Washington state on Monday, peaking in intensity Tuesday through Thursday before relaxing its grip and becoming more thinly strewn across the western Rockies and the Great Basin of Nevada by late week. Seattle, where the average late December high is around 47 degrees, is expected to hit only 26 or 27 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That would set a record low maximum temperature for Monday. Overnight lows could dip into the teens.