Today (Thursday): The day should start out mostly sunny, and for the most part, clouds should not increase until dusk. Northwest breezes are minimal, which is welcome because highs reach only the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds dominate, helping to keep lows from falling below the low to mid-30s. Breezes remain light and shift to come from the southwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Peeks of sun are likely, but clouds remain in place. Light southwest winds signal incoming warm air. Highs respond, managing to peak in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or passing shower. Breezes remain light from the southwest. Lows fall only to the low to mid-40s. Hopefully, Santa won’t break a sweat! Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Christmas Day (Saturday) will be a warm one despite the clouds, and you may be forgiven if you think the Grinch played a part in this. Most see highs in the lower 60s. There is a chance of a shower in the afternoon into the evening. Lows Saturday night slip to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A “mini” cool front slides in on Sunday, clearing skies. Starting out the day mild, highs still reach the mid- to upper 50s. Clouds are likely to return late and help to hold lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium
Monday is mostly cloudy with a shower possible in the afternoon. Highs are still mild for this time of year, in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium