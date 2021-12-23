I agree with your lead into this question. Keep in mind that before I arrived, we had six separate dissemination systems, one managed by each NWS region, that were so undercapacity that we could not move high-resolution satellite data nor model output from central processing locations to forecast offices. Furthermore, the bandwidth into the local forecast offices was so low that people had to do their remote training at home! Lastly, no one could tell me when I arrived as to how much money we were spending, what our requirements were and what the plan would be to address the essential dissemination requirements not only for the NWS but also for the entire public-private weather enterprise.