Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We’ll see increasing clouds tonight. Maybe an outside chance of a passing sprinkle. Lows will range from near-30 degrees to the mid-30s. Winds will be from the south, around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Christmas Eve (Friday): Partly cloudy skies will be the rule, but there could be some fully cloudy moments. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Winds will be light from the south.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Christmas Day (Saturday): Coming off lows in the 40s, we will be greeted by a sky mixed with sun and clouds. A southerly flow will continue to pump warmer air into the area. Highs will head for at least the mid-60s! There could be a quick shower or two.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.