Tomorrow night: A shower or two remains possible through the evening as a cold front slips into the area. Skies slowly try to clear out some of the clouds with time. Low temperatures depend on the timing of the front, but we may be able to cool into the 40s. Denser, urban locations could stay in the low 50s if the front slows down a bit. Breezes could gust a couple times near 20 mph as they shift from southwest to northwest. Confidence: Medium