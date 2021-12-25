Today (Saturday): Skies are likely at their cloudiest early, and there could be a few showers around. As with other rain chances of late, this one won’t amount to much of anything. Trending clearer into and through the afternoon as winds gust around 20 to 30 mph out of the west-southwest. This is a good wind direction to maximize warmth, so mid-60s to around 70 seems a good bet. D.C.'s record is 72, set in 1964. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A cold front passes tonight. That means increasing evening clouds and another small chance of a quick shower. Winds turn to come from the northwest as skies clear. Lows are mainly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a beautiful end to the holiday weekend. A little blustery, but highs within a few degrees of 60 offsets that nicely. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts toward 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds may increase again for a time. They don’t seem likely to do anything useful as lows range across the 30s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
A storm passing to our north delivers some showers on Monday. It’s probably another case where not a lot falls, but it could be upward of a quarter inch or so, which is a start. Temperatures are quite a bit cooler with the clouds and rain around. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper-40s. Confidence: Medium
There should be a pause Tuesday, in what looks like a more active pattern setting up. Partly to mostly cloudy skies look like a good bet. We should try to warm it back up a bit, but sometimes that low-level cool air is hard to dislodge. Let’s say shooting for the 50s, for now. Confidence: Medium