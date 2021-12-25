Today’s normal high is 47. Instead, we should make it to at least the top-10 warmest Christmas Days on record for D.C. To get that, the city just needs a high of 62 or above. Of course, as recently as 2015, it made it to 69, which was a few degrees shy of the record for the date. Seems we’ll fall just short of the record again today, but it could be close. Certainly not like the storybook Christmas, unless maybe you live in north Florida.