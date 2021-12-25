Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Showers will continue across the region this evening, generally before midnight. After midnight, the atmosphere will gradually start to dry and clear, leading to partly cloudy skies just before daybreak. Temperatures will be cool but seasonable, with lows ranging from 40 to 45 degrees and a northwest wind at 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): A rather comfortable day, all things considered. Mostly sunny for the duration with mild temperatures. Highs should top out in the upper-50s with a bit of a gusty northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Partly cloudy and much more December like tomorrow night, with lows in the mid-30s.
A new era in space! What a Christmas present for the world. The James Webb telescope successfully launched from French Guiana this morning, marking both the culmination of a decades-long project and the beginning of a new era for our understanding of how our universe began.
