Today (Sunday): It’s another not-so-chilly start with morning temperatures rising through the 40s into the 50s. Ample sunshine should boost afternoon highs to the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds from the northwest are breezy at times, occasionally gusting around 20 mph, but hard to really call it a wind chill with the sunshine and mild air. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds start to increase, with a shower or sprinkle possible near dawn. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-30s to near 40. A lingering evening breeze calms as the night wears on. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Showers are possible mainly during the morning and midday hours. They look somewhat scattered and light, but if we’re lucky we could see a quarter inch or so (we could use some rain). Otherwise, skies are generally mostly cloudy, with mid- to upper 40s probably the best we can do for high temperatures. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: A couple of light, quick showers may move through under mostly cloudy skies. Light southeast breezes should calm. Low temperatures likely only dip to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Clouds and rain chances stick around Tuesday and Wednesday, although showers could be spotty, as we trend milder again with highs near 50 to the upper 50s. Some occasional peeks of sunshine are possible, and the temperature forecast could fluctuate a bit as we get closer. We’ll keep you posted on that, and as we get a better handle on the amount and timing of rain. Confidence: Low-Medium