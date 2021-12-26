Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will continue to build overnight and temperatures will be steadily falling. Lows should settle in the mid-30s in most spots with just a light wind from the north at about 5 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): Light rain will break out in the late morning hours, potentially mixing with a bit of sleet to start in areas north and west of the city. Showers will continue into the early afternoon before tapering off. Much cooler with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Scattered showers return tomorrow night with not much movement in temperatures, as lows will range from 38 to 42 degrees.
A Christmas record: Rio Grande Village in Texas hit 96 degrees for a high temperature Saturday. If verified, and it looks pretty legit, it would be the warmest Christmas Day temperature ever recorded in the Lower 48.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.