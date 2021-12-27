Today (Monday): A period of rain is a good bet between midmorning and midday, and the rain could briefly mix with or change to snow and sleet, mainly north and northwest of the District. With temperatures between 35 and 40, no accumulation is anticipated. The precipitation tapers off in the afternoon, but it remains cloudy, with highs 40 to 45. Winds are light from the east and southeast. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy, with temperatures only sliding back modestly as lows settle between 35 and 40. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy and a bit milder than Monday with highs close to 50. We can’t rule out some showers as the afternoon wears on, mainly in our western areas. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A few showers are a good bet but probably don’t amount to much. Temperatures don’t fall much, with lows 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Showers are a good bet Wednesday and Thursday, but both days are unlikely total washouts and there’s a chance we may try to dry out by the second half of Thursday. Highs both days are in the 50s, although Wednesday has an outside shot to hit 60. Lows Wednesday night are in the 40s. Confidence: Medium
We’re in between storm systems Friday, which has the chance to be the week’s lone dry day. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, with highs 50 to 55. Clouds increase some Friday night but it’s probably dry for New Year’s Eve festivities, with lows near 40. A shower can’t be ruled out toward Saturday morning. Confidence: Medium
The New Year’s weekend looks rather unsettled with intermittent showers both days. It remains milder than normal, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s Saturday and cooling to the low 50s Sunday. Saturday night’s temperatures are mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium