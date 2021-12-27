Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will stay mostly cloudy through the night. We could see a quick shower, but nothing much, and mainly this evening. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s in most spots.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds will be numerous. This will probably prevent a strong warm-up, but we should see temperatures higher than today’s. Perhaps we’ll have a quick shower or two, especially toward evening. Highs will be near or a bit above 50. Winds will be light and variable.
Staying in: If you’re looking for new reasons to fear going outdoors, AccuWeather has compiled a list of the top winter activities most likely to send you to the emergency room.
