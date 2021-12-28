Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

6/10: About 10 to 15 degrees warmer, but sun is a hesitant performer

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 54-60.
  • Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers. Lows: 40-46.
  • Tomorrow: Cloudy, showers likely. Highs: 49-54.

Forecast in detail

An active weather pattern has arrived to close out 2021 with some much-needed, last-minute rain. That keeps the clouds as a dominant narrative even as temperatures warm into the 50s today and near or past 60 by Thursday. For now it seems the last day of the year could very well be our nicest day of the week, with sunshine and 60s likely on Friday before rain this weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Clouds continue, but the day is mostly dry with just a slight chance of a late afternoon shower. Highs move substantially warmer, to the middle 50s and maybe near 60 in the warmest spots. Light winds from the west and northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers possible during the evening and overnight. Lows range from the low to middle 40s as winds come from the east at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy with occasional showers possible. Cooler highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s with light winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers or periods of rain likely with lows ranging through the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday should see additional morning rain or lingering showers, especially early, before a mostly dry remainder of the day. However, clouds are clingy with limited sunshine. Temperatures trend warmer with highs in the very mild upper 50s to low 60s. Thursday night is partly cloudy with lows in the middle 40s to near 50 in the city. Confidence: Medium

Friday is our last day of the year and best of the week, with mostly sunny skies as temperatures again lift into the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. Clouds return Friday night for New Year’s Eve, but for now it’s looking dry, as it seems our next round of rain is slowing down and may hold off until near dawn on Saturday. Lows range through the 40s again. Confidence: Medium

The holiday weekend looks to start with a rainy New Year’s Day as low pressure rides along a stalled front. More rain is possible Saturday night and Sunday, though there could be an extended break during that period. It’s too early to nail down the details. Highs range through the 50s to near 60 despite plenty of clouds, with lows in the 40s Saturday night. We’ll need to watch the last piece of energy Sunday night into Monday morning, as colder air could produce mixed precipitation at the end. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): Chance of mixed precipitation late Sunday into Monday morning with falling temperatures.