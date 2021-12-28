The Washington region saw plenty of snow days. A lot of wind. A couple of bouts of tornadoes and a spooky coastal flood event near Halloween. Then there were record temperatures — all on the warm side.
February snow days
In the Washington area, big snowstorms tend to focus over about four weeks, from the end of January through February. Washington saw an incredible nine days with measurable white stuff, about as much as you can expect over a short stretch. It started off with a formidable, at least by D.C. standards, 2.3 inches Jan. 31, although some areas to the north and west received more than a foot from the same storm.
And yet, we lamented later that month: “D.C. just experienced its least-productive snowy stretch ever recorded.” Despite the nine days of snowfall, the city recorded only 5.1 inches of snow. All days but one delivered less than one inch.
The “D.C. snow hole” was part of the equation during the month, as we can see above.
Much like this winter, if it ever becomes winter, La Niña dominated the cold season of 2020-2021. In these kinds of winters, there tend to be two competing jet streams, the polar jet and the subtropical jet. The former tends to be the more powerful and active in La Niña winters, but it’s also typically the drier of the two jets locally.
In short, it means storms go north. Some go south. It still felt wintry there for a bit, especially as you went north and west of the city. A storm to our south even dropped half a foot. We can be stuck in the middle — with the snow hole.
Late-April wind and a lot of other gusts
At least one person was killed in the region as a big late-spring windstorm rocked the region with gusts of more than 60 mph. Damaging winds stretched from northeast West Virginia and Northern Virginia, then up into New York state.
Reagan National Airport measured a gust of 62 mph for D.C. — the strongest gust in April since at least 1998. It was actually one of the stronger gusts in the region during the event, knocking down numerous trees in the city.
The powerful gusts were caused by a pressure difference between a storm near Maine and high pressure over the western Great Lakes, but numerous places experienced major gusts to the level of a severe thunderstorm. The local National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region, despite little rain and no lightning.
Besides Washington, Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport also hit 58 mph, as did Hagerstown and Glen Burnie. Gaithersburg gusted to 59 mph, while Leesburg and Washington Dulles International Airport reached wind speeds up to 60 mph.
It was one of many windy days, especially in the spring. From March through May, the city experienced seven days with gusts of at least 50 mph.
Tornadoes on July 1
We see a handful of brief tornadoes most years in the area, but only rarely do they hit our small target of a city. This year was one of those exceptions.
On July 1, the city was struck by EF1 and EF0 tornadoes. Tornadoes are rated on a 0-to-5 scale, with 0 the weakest. It was the second round of storminess that day; a 58 mph gust was recorded at National Airport that afternoon during the first round.
The mighty mesocyclone that was responsible for both tornadoes was embedded within a line of storms that passed the region. Dave Dildine, a reporter for WTOP, had a front-row seat.
“The visible world appeared to be bending and swirling toward an invisible vacuum,” he wrote.
This was the second time in recent years that Washington has been hit by tornadoes. In April 2017, one struck the Tidal Basin among other locations around the city.
Hurricane Ida flooding and tornadoes
It was an active storm season, overall. The D.C. region was a bull’s eye nationally, receiving more severe storm warnings than anywhere else. Many of these warnings came as remnants of tropical storms passed over the region. The most notable event came from remnants of Hurricane Ida in late August.
Two to four inches of rain fell in widespread fashion, with up to eight inches in Frederick, Md. Baltimore and Martinsburg, W.Va., both set records for rain, with 4.13 inches and 3.54 inches, respectively. One person died in the flooding in Rockville, with a number of additional high-water rescues.
A strong tornado (EF2) hit Annapolis and traveled for 11.5 miles, running just to the south of Route 2. The tornado reached its peak with 125 mph winds across western portions of the city. Capital Weather Gang’s Matthew Cappucci caught the tornado while out storm chasing that day.
The storm later spawned another EF0 in Baltimore County, to the northeast of the Annapolis twister.
Ida’s remnants caused another significant tornado outbreak in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as a widespread flash flood disaster in and around New York City.
October coastal flooding
The Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay experienced some of its worst coastal flooding in recent memory at the end of October.
Old Town Alexandria reached its third-highest tide on record, experiencing its highest levels since Hurricane Isabel in 2003. Similar conditions were reported in Annapolis.
The rain came from a lumbering storm system originating from California. Once it arrived in our region, the storm dropped one to three inches of rain. Over the course of several days, persistent winds from the east piled the water up until finally reaching peak Oct. 29. Even without a big coastal storm offshore, the setup brought major storm surge flooding.
In recent decades, the region has experienced an increase of unusually high water levels — the number of incidents doubling between 2000 and 2015, per a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report.
Honorable mention: A quiet-ish weather year, but warm
The city is poised to finish 2021 among the top 10 warmest on record — very toasty and yet somewhat behind last year.
The city saw four daily record highs: one in March, one in October and two in December. Additionally, Washington saw eight record high minimums. There were no record lows or record low maxes.
Additionally, August was the ninth warmest on record, October was the second warmest, and December is on track for at least fifth warmest.
The city also experienced 48 days registering at least 90 degrees — eight more days than average from 1991-2020.
Overall, D.C. was spared major weather catastrophes this year, but the mundane conditions produced the memorable. Given other events in 2021, we’ll take a relatively quiet weather year.