Through Tonight: Plan on clouds persisting through the night. There’s a chance for a passing shower, but any rain won’t amount to much. Lows will range across the 40s.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be another in this string of cloudy days. Showers are possible at any point, but more likely toward and after sunset. Some of that activity could be a little more substantial into the night. Highs will head toward the mid-50s, and could be as high as today’s if raindrops hold off.
Warm to start 2022? We’re set to close out the year with above-normal temperatures, a trend likely to continue into the first day or two of the new year. Temperatures will again be well into the 50s or near 60 Thursday, then into the 60s Friday. It even seems like there’s a chance to hit 70 this weekend before another cold front later Sunday.
