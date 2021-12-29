Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

6/10: Clouds are getting kind of old, but can’t complain much about another relatively mild day, with just an occasional shower.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly cloudy, occasional shower possible. Highs: 50s to near 60.
  • Tonight: Evening shower, steadier rain developing overnight. Lows: 40s.
  • Tomorrow: A few early showers, mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Forecast in detail

A mild but active weather pattern takes us through the end of 2021. After an occasional shower today, rain chances pick up tonight, as temperatures continue on the mild side into the weekend. New Year’s Eve looks particularly nice, both the daytime hours and into the evening, before periods of rain this weekend and colder weather early next week.

Today (Wednesday): Another day with plenty of clouds yet above-average temperatures. We’re mostly cloudy with an occasional shower possible at any time, though much of the day may be dry. From the cool (but not especially cold) 40s, we’re headed for afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60 with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The chance of an occasional shower continues this evening, with steadier rain likely to develop overnight. Cloudy skies persist with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Thursday): The rain should break up around sunrise with a few showers still possible through midmorning. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy as afternoon highs reach the mid- to upper 50s, again with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Looking dry as a system passes to our south. Still mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday looks great, with at least partly sunny skies and temperatures even a touch warmer with highs in the low 60s. That sets the stage for a comfortable New Year’s Eve with evening temperatures mainly in the 50s. We should stay dry through midnight or later, with rain arriving during the wee hours or near dawn. Confidence: Medium

It may not rain the whole day, but some periods of rain are likely on New Year’s Day (Saturday), with mild highs in the 60s. Additional periods of rain are possible Saturday night and Sunday, but the details are fuzzy. Sunday looks to start out in the 50s to near 60 with falling temperatures later. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.

1/10 (): Rain could end as a little snow late Sunday/early Monday, but it doesn’t look meaningful at this point.