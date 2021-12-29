Today (Wednesday): Another day with plenty of clouds yet above-average temperatures. We’re mostly cloudy with an occasional shower possible at any time, though much of the day may be dry. From the cool (but not especially cold) 40s, we’re headed for afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60 with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: The chance of an occasional shower continues this evening, with steadier rain likely to develop overnight. Cloudy skies persist with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): The rain should break up around sunrise with a few showers still possible through midmorning. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy as afternoon highs reach the mid- to upper 50s, again with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Looking dry as a system passes to our south. Still mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Friday looks great, with at least partly sunny skies and temperatures even a touch warmer with highs in the low 60s. That sets the stage for a comfortable New Year’s Eve with evening temperatures mainly in the 50s. We should stay dry through midnight or later, with rain arriving during the wee hours or near dawn. Confidence: Medium
It may not rain the whole day, but some periods of rain are likely on New Year’s Day (Saturday), with mild highs in the 60s. Additional periods of rain are possible Saturday night and Sunday, but the details are fuzzy. Sunday looks to start out in the 50s to near 60 with falling temperatures later. Confidence: Low
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.
1/10 (→): Rain could end as a little snow late Sunday/early Monday, but it doesn’t look meaningful at this point.