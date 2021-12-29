The jet stream, a river of swiftly-moving air in the upper atmosphere, snakes around the pole at the mid-latitudes. It ordinarily marks the border between frigid air banked to the north and milder conditions to the south. Disturbances nestled within dips in the jet stream are what bring storminess and unsettled conditions.
On Monday, the jet stream was oriented west-southwest to east-northeast, reaching speeds of close to 200 mph at 34,000 feet. That’s the altitude at which many commercial jet airliners fly.
Delta Air Lines’ Flight 552, which took off from Los Angeles at 9:31 Pacific time that evening, reached Boston in 4 hours 34 minutes — about 52 minutes ahead of schedule. The Boeing 757 aircraft, which ordinarily has a cruise speed of 528 mph, achieved speeds over the ground pushing 720 mph as it flew with the “jet streak,” or core of the jet stream, over Michigan.
On Tuesday, JetBlue Flight 1388 took off from LAX an hour late and still made it to Boston on time.
Noah Bergren, a meteorologist at the NBC affiliate in Paducah, Ky., tweeted Monday that one flight — United 182 — managed a ridiculous 800 mph ground speed briefly as it flew over Minneapolis around 7:15 p.m. Central time. That’s faster than the speed of sound, or 767.3 mph.
It’s important to note that the jet did not break the sound barrier. While its ground speed superseded the published speed of sound, the aircraft wasn’t traveling any faster through the surrounding air. It’s like the moving walkway at the airport — even though your translational speed may be through the roof as you walk with the belt, your actual walking speed remains the same.
On Feb. 8, 2020, KLM flight 644 from New York City to Amsterdam reached an incredible 819 mph, a potential record. The Dreamliner aircraft has an ordinary cruise speed of 561 mph, with a maximum propulsion of 587 mph. Any speed gained atop that was thanks to Mother Nature’s assistive boost. A weather balloon launched at the time from Upton, N.Y., on Long Island, recorded the fastest upper-level jet stream speed ever observed there — 231 mph.
For those going against the jet stream, it’s been a fiasco. JetBlue Flight 1387 took 6 hours 59 minutes to go from Boston to LAX, and a number of flights have seen their progress slowed to below 450 mph.
An American Airlines flight from Boston to Phoenix on Monday landed in Oklahoma City en route to refuel, its supply becoming depleted by the unusually strong head winds.
The jet stream is strongest during the winter months, especially in February and March. That’s because northern North America cools down markedly while the tropics remain warm. With a steeper temperature gradient and clash, the jet stream accelerates. The reduction in convection, or pockets of upward-moving air taking the form of showers and thunderstorms, also allows the strong winds to race on unimpeded.