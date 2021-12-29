Through Tonight: Showers are increasingly likely through the evening. Overnight, a steadier rain will develop in the region. It’s hard to pinpoint the maximum zone, but someone could see half an inch or so. I think most of the area will see at least a few tenths of an inch, with some spots more, and the least to the north. Lows will be mainly in the mid- and upper 40s. Winds will be light, from the north-northeast. Patchy fog may develop late.