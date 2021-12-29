Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Showers are increasingly likely through the evening. Overnight, a steadier rain will develop in the region. It’s hard to pinpoint the maximum zone, but someone could see half an inch or so. I think most of the area will see at least a few tenths of an inch, with some spots more, and the least to the north. Lows will be mainly in the mid- and upper 40s. Winds will be light, from the north-northeast. Patchy fog may develop late.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Overnight rain should end near sunrise. Some fog and drizzle could persist into the morning. I don’t think we will see much rain during the day, but clouds will hold tough. Winds will slowly turn to come from the south as temperatures approach the mid-50s for highs.
Freezing bubbles: It might not feel like winter around here, but there’s little doubt about the season in Saskatchewan, Canada. Craig Boehm, a storm chaser in the region, decided to take the opportunity to make frozen bubbles. Always fascinating to watch!
