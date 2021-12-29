There could still be a while to go until the situation changes much, as the large-scale weather pattern remains slow to change.
The flakes have been few
It’s been bleak in the East for snow lovers. This season to date, most of the Northeast is running about 10 to 50 percent normal for snow. It’s worst near and southeast of many of the big Eastern cities, such as Washington, New York and Boston, where snowfall is generally running zero to 10 percent of normal through late December.
The only areas closer to average in the Northeast are parts of the Green and White mountains of New England and across far northern Maine.
Below is season-to-date snowfall through Dec. 29 for some Interstate 95 cities, compared to average in parentheses.
- Portland, Maine: 12.1 inches to date (15.3 inches on average)
- Boston: 0.4 inches to date (9.2 inches)
- New York City: 0.2 inches to date (5.2 inches)
- Philadelphia: Trace to date (3.5 inches)
- D.C.: 0.0 inches to date (1.8 inches)
Boston’s 0.4 inches ranks in the top 10 least snowy starts to the winter. Per meteorologist Eric Fisher, the slow-starting seasons ended with below average snow totals. In short, the beginning of this season does not bode well if history is an indicator.
In Washington, the 0.0 inches tally will last at least through the end of December. When that happens, it will be one of only three years on record to not have had any snowflakes going into January. The latest first snowflakes for the city happened on Jan. 12, 2016. (Snow lovers may recall that a historic snowstorm happened shortly thereafter.)
It’s not just the urban corridor, either.
Retired National Weather Service scientist Robert Leffler reports that the typically snowy ski resort area of Canaan Valley in West Virginia is also on the cusp of its least snowy December on record. So far this month, barely more than one inch has been measured in that area. This amount, if it holds to through the end of the month, will break the previous record monthly low of 3 inches in 1971.
Why so little snow?
Drifting into the core of winter, much of the eastern two-thirds of the Lower 48 has recently basked in warmth throughout the month of December. Across the east, almost everyone south of northern New England is having a top 5 or top 10 warmest December on record, according to data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center.
The warmth alone is a big part of the lack of snow. In many places outside of higher elevations, snowfall averages before December are a small chunk of the seasonal tally. In other words, early season warmth is often a dealbreaker.
In this case, the warmth has also come with unusually dry weather. In the Interstate 95 corridor to the south of Boston, conditions have been especially arid of late. D.C. is having a top-five driest December. New York is within the top 10 driest for the month. Areas of drought have been expanding out of the Carolinas and into the broader Mid-Atlantic.
The cause of the warmth and dry weather is much the same. On the opposite end of a stormy West, a rather persistent zone of weather-squashing high pressure has dominated the East. Although the “southeast ridge,” or high pressure in the Southeast, often flexes during a La Nina winter like the one we are in, the flexes — in combination with West Coast storminess — have been extra impressive this season.
Snow chances should increase in the New Year, somewhat
Major changes in the current pattern are likely to be hard to come by in the shorter term. Renewed rounds of cold and snow in the West and more warmth in the East seem likely through at least the first week of January.
Thereafter, hints of better times for East Coast cold and snow fans arise. Given how far out the prospect of colder and snowier favorable weather is (at least past seven to 10 days), there is still a lot of room for changes. The chances for cold and snow have already been pushed deeper into the future from when they initially appeared in long-range weather modeling.
Fickle stuff.
By mid-January, the Northeast is into the climatological “sweet spot” of annual lowest temperatures and frequency of snowstorms in history. The map above, by climatologist Brian Brettschneider, indicates most of the near-coast Northeast doesn’t see its snowiest month of winter until February.
So even without perfection, odds should grow ahead. Keep those snow dances going.