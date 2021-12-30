Showers are likely to taper off during the day on Sunday as drier air starts to feed in; rain totals from Saturday through Sunday morning probably average around an inch. Highs may reach the 60s before quickly dropping through the 50s and 40s into the evening, ending up in the upper 20s to low 30s overnight. There’s an outside chance that rain showers develop on the back edge of the departing storm system and switch to snow late at night before ending. Confidence: Medium