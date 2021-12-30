Today (Thursday): Overnight showers should taper off quickly in the morning but drizzle is possible into early afternoon. Some patchy fog is likely to challenge morning commuters. Winds are nearly calm, with highs mainly in the mid-50s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds continue to stream across the area but winds at ground level remain calm. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid-40s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds remain in abundance, but with such a mild start highs still reach the upper 50s with a few spots likely to reach the low 60s. South winds are very light. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: A developing storm in the Plains pushes plenty of moisture our way, keeping skies cloudy. Showers should hold off until after midnight for any revelers out and about welcoming the new year. Lows hold in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
New Year’s Day (Saturday) is showery, although there should be pauses in the rain at times. Temperatures rise through the 50s during the day and probably reach well into the 60s during the evening, near record levels. Temperatures may not fall much overnight, with lows 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium
Showers are likely to taper off during the day on Sunday as drier air starts to feed in; rain totals from Saturday through Sunday morning probably average around an inch. Highs may reach the 60s before quickly dropping through the 50s and 40s into the evening, ending up in the upper 20s to low 30s overnight. There’s an outside chance that rain showers develop on the back edge of the departing storm system and switch to snow late at night before ending. Confidence: Medium
Monday finally sees the sun back in the sky but gusty north winds and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s take all the fun out of it. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): Cold air plunges in on the heels of a storm Sunday night and could flip rain to snow for a time if precipitation hangs on long enough, a big if.