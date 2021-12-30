Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds persist this evening and into the night. I think we’re mostly rain free, but a random shower isn’t impossible. Plus, fog and drizzle may become more widespread with time. Lows are in the mid-40s to near 50.
New Year’s Eve (Friday): Fog and drizzle could last a few hours after sunrise in some location. We might not see much in the way of sun the rest of the day — a common theme of late. I’m always crossing my fingers for some rays! Highs are near 60. Winds are out of the south around five to 10 mph, and perhaps becoming gusty late day.
At this point, it looks like late-night temperatures are more than palatable for anyone out. Indeed, it’s warmer than average highs by a good deal, low to mid-50s seem likely through midnight. Showers develop late, but mostly after midnight.
Firestorm: Winds gusting past 100 mph in and around the Denver region have led to explosive fire development near Boulder. The towns of Superior and Louisville, to the southwest of Boulder, have been evacuated. A Costco was among a number of structures at risk from flames.
