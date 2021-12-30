Through Tonight: Clouds will persist this evening and into the night. I think we will be mostly rain-free, but a random shower is possible. Plus, fog and drizzle may become more widespread with time. Lows will be in the mid-40s to near 50.
New Year’s Eve (Friday): Fog and drizzle could last a few hours after sunrise in some locations. We might not see much in the way of sun the rest of the day — a common theme of late. I’m always crossing my fingers for some rays! Highs will be near 60. Winds will be out of the south, around five to 10 mph, and perhaps become gusty late in the day.
At this point, it looks as though late-night temperatures will be more than palatable for anyone outside. Indeed, the highs will be warmer than average by a good deal, with temperatures in the low to mid-50s likely through midnight. Showers will develop, but mostly after midnight.
Firestorm: Winds gusting past 100 mph in and around the Denver region have led to explosive fire development near Boulder, Colo. The towns of Superior and Louisville have been evacuated. A Costco was among structures at risk from flames.
