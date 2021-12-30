More widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is likely on Saturday across most of the South and Tennessee Valley. While there will be a fierce change of wind speed and/or direction with height, as well as middle-of-the-road juice in the atmosphere, low-level wind dynamics are lacking. Because the system is “positively tilted,” or oriented southwest to northeast like a forward slash, low-level winds won’t have much of an easterly component. That reduces near-surface spin and inhibits the tornado risk. Much like on Wednesday, it also will result in merging clusters and clumps of storms with a lesser tornado risk. A squall line may form by mid-evening.