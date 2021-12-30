Strong thunderstorms rolled through Alabama and Georgia overnight Wednesday, dropping at least two tornadoes, including a “large and extremely dangerous” one in Alabama’s Chilton and Shelby counties. The tornado lofted debris high enough that it was visible on radar before the twister crossed Interstate 65 and toppled trees.
Thursday through Saturday and potentially Sunday could all feature an attendant severe-weather risk before conditions relax somewhat as cold air spills south early next week. A glance at the upcoming weather pattern indicates that below-average temperatures may prevail and extinguish the odds of any major warm-ups for a little while.
Severe storms strike Alabama and Georgia
The National Weather Service on Wednesday hoisted a Level 3 (out of five), or “enhanced” risk of severe weather, which stretched from southwestern Tennessee and eastern Arkansas through northern Mississippi and Alabama. A tornado watch was issued, citing a “high” probability of tornadoes, but only a couple appear to have touched down. No severe weather was reported in Mississippi.
A limiting factor in the episode was likely storm mode. Thunderstorms fired along a west-southwest to north-northeast oriented temperature boundary, but because the mid-level flow was also in that direction, cells didn’t move off the boundary. That caused them to merge and become messy, reducing the overall tornado and severe-weather risk.
There was a narrow corridor in northern Alabama at the edge of the instability, or atmospheric “fuel,” gradient, where a few storms were able to take advantage of the overlap between strong shear, or changing winds with height, and “juice.” That occurred mainly after dark, with one lone rotating supercell thunderstorm firing just south of Tuscaloosa, Ala. It passed south of Moundville and near Brent and Centreville, areas that were affected on March 25, 2021, by an EF3 tornado that tracked more than 80 miles.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service reported a possible brief tornado in Bainbridge, Ga., on Wednesday afternoon. The service will survey damage from the event Thursday, potentially reporting details that afternoon.
Isolated severe weather Thursday
The remnants of Wednesday’s weather were trailing along a stalled boundary Thursday morning, leaving a strip of heavy rain that had prompted a flash flood warning in Atlanta. A few heavier thunderstorm cores also were embedded within the line.
That boundary won’t move much, wobbling back and forth as it is steered by opposing features — rain-cooled air wants to surge it south, while warm southwesterly winds jutting against it aim to shove it back north.
Daytime heating to its south will destabilize the atmosphere once again, but meager upper-level winds will yield only isolated severe weather. A broad Level 1 (out of five) “marginal” risk of severe weather will span most of the southeastern United States, presenting the risk of gusty winds or an isolated spin-up tornado.
Next round of storms Friday into Saturday
A lobe of cold air, low pressure and spin nestled within a dip in the jet stream will swing east from the Baja Peninsula on Friday and be reinforced by an energetic disturbance from the north. The two will “phase” into one as they translate east, approaching the Deep South on Saturday.
The increasing twist in the air will induce ascent, allowing pockets of surface air to rise and gel storms as early as Friday evening near the Mississippi River. A couple of those could be rotating supercells. The Interstate 40 corridor between Little Rock and Memphis could be affected. So, too, could areas along Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas and northern Texas to Dallas. Nashville and Bowling Green, Ky., also are in the risk area.
More widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is likely on Saturday across most of the South and Tennessee Valley. While there will be a fierce change of wind speed and/or direction with height, as well as middle-of-the-road juice in the atmosphere, low-level wind dynamics are lacking. Because the system is “positively tilted,” or oriented southwest to northeast like a forward slash, low-level winds won’t have much of an easterly component. That reduces near-surface spin and inhibits the tornado risk. Much like on Wednesday, it also will result in merging clusters and clumps of storms with a lesser tornado risk. A squall line may form by mid-evening.
All told, a risk of damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes will exist, but pinpointing any specific areas that have a greater threat is impossible at present.
Storms may move into the Southeastern United States in a weakened state on Sunday ahead of a strong cold front that will cause temperatures to crash 20 degrees or more.