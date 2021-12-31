We predict temperatures to average between 36.5 and 38.5 degrees, which is within one degree of the most recent (1991-2020) 30-year average (37.5 degrees) and slightly colder than last year (38.6 degrees). For precipitation, we believe January can deliver between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain and melted snow, close to the average of 2.86 inches and wetter than last year’s 1.93 inches. We expect between 3 and 6 inches of snow, close to the average of 4.9 inches.