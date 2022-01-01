Today (Saturday): Showers are a good bet, perhaps peaking in the midday across the broader region. I’ll remain hopeful we see at least some momentary sunnier moments, but I wouldn’t count on it. Some of the shower activity could be heavy as a warm front lifts through the region, especially north and west, where a quick inch may fall. Even without much sun, temperatures head toward the mid-60s for highs. Maybe upper 60s in a drier scenario. In addition to Washington’s record high for the date, Baltimore’s is 67 and Dulles would need to reach 68. Confidence: Medium-High