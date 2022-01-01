Today (Saturday): Showers are a good bet, perhaps peaking in the midday across the broader region. I’ll remain hopeful we see at least some momentary sunnier moments, but I wouldn’t count on it. Some of the shower activity could be heavy as a warm front lifts through the region, especially north and west, where a quick inch may fall. Even without much sun, temperatures head toward the mid-60s for highs. Maybe upper 60s in a drier scenario. In addition to Washington’s record high for the date, Baltimore’s is 67 and Dulles would need to reach 68. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: We may see a break in the rain for a good chunk of the evening and into the night. Showers become likelier again after midnight and through dawn. Lows range across the 50s. These are at least 10 degrees above the average daytime high in early January! Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): You know the drill of late. Plan on more clouds than not. Some showers, too. Probably nothing too heavy on that angle. The front has slowed down a bit, which should help us guarantee another warm one. Highs are again in the mid-60s. West winds are turning more toward the northwest late. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Rain showers turn to snow showers with time. Although temperatures are plummeting behind the front, they have a far way to go, so readings don’t fall near and below freezing until the pre-dawn at the earliest most spots. This should limit any snow accumulation threat when combined with relatively light precipitation. Should the storm move north a bit, that could bring heavier activity north, and increase accumulation odds a bit. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
On Monday we could see some snow showers linger into the morning. If so, they should end in the midday as skies tend to rapidly clear during the afternoon. Gusty northwest winds ensure that highs in the mid- to upper 30s feel even colder than that most of the time. Confidence: Medium
By Tuesday, sunshine reigns. It’s chilly, though. Then again, that’s how it’s supposed to be this time of year! Temperatures reach the low and mid-40s for highs. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): Still a chance to see some flakes fly late Sunday night or early Monday. Not much chance it’s anything but “conversational.”