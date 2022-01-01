Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Some points for putting 2021 behind us. The weather’s not that great otherwise.

Express forecast

  • Today: Showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs: 62-69.
  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Lows: 53-57.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Turning breezy. Highs: Mid-60s.

Forecast in detail

We’re on a temperature roller coaster ride over the next few days. Today’s high may approach the record for the date of 69 in Washington, although rainfall may make that tricky. Still toasty tonight and into tomorrow but a cold front is moving through, setting the stage for the potential of some wintry weather Sunday night into Monday morning.

Today (Saturday): Showers are a good bet, perhaps peaking in the midday across the broader region. I’ll remain hopeful we see at least some momentary sunnier moments, but I wouldn’t count on it. Some of the shower activity could be heavy as a warm front lifts through the region, especially north and west, where a quick inch may fall. Even without much sun, temperatures head toward the mid-60s for highs. Maybe upper 60s in a drier scenario. In addition to Washington’s record high for the date, Baltimore’s is 67 and Dulles would need to reach 68. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We may see a break in the rain for a good chunk of the evening and into the night. Showers become likelier again after midnight and through dawn. Lows range across the 50s. These are at least 10 degrees above the average daytime high in early January! Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): You know the drill of late. Plan on more clouds than not. Some showers, too. Probably nothing too heavy on that angle. The front has slowed down a bit, which should help us guarantee another warm one. Highs are again in the mid-60s. West winds are turning more toward the northwest late. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Rain showers turn to snow showers with time. Although temperatures are plummeting behind the front, they have a far way to go, so readings don’t fall near and below freezing until the pre-dawn at the earliest most spots. This should limit any snow accumulation threat when combined with relatively light precipitation. Should the storm move north a bit, that could bring heavier activity north, and increase accumulation odds a bit. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

On Monday we could see some snow showers linger into the morning. If so, they should end in the midday as skies tend to rapidly clear during the afternoon. Gusty northwest winds ensure that highs in the mid- to upper 30s feel even colder than that most of the time. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday, sunshine reigns. It’s chilly, though. Then again, that’s how it’s supposed to be this time of year! Temperatures reach the low and mid-40s for highs. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (): Still a chance to see some flakes fly late Sunday night or early Monday. Not much chance it’s anything but “conversational.”