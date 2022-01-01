Integral to the episode will be an exceptionally strong jet stream, also similar to the severe weather setups in December. The swiftly-moving river of air a few thousand feet above the ground, marking the transition between frigid air to the northwest and steamy air to its south, will amplify wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That will foster the development of rotating storms by enacting a twisting force on any clouds that tower high enough.