The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” for severe weather, mentioning the possibility for scattered to widespread instances of severe weather and the chance of a couple strong tornadoes.
North of the severe weather zone will stretch a corridor susceptible to scattered or widespread flash flooding and excessive rainfall. Flooding is typically deadlier than tornadoes.
Memphis, Jackson, Nashville, Chattanooga, Huntsville and Birmingham are all included in the severe weather risk area, with at least isolated severe storms anticipated all the way from the Mississippi Delta and New Orleans to West Virginia.
“We begin 2022 ominously,” wrote the Weather Service office in Huntsville.
On the cold side of the system, accumulating snowfall is likely, plastering cities like Denver, Kansas City and Chicago.
The setup
Saturday’s event will be instigated by a pair of atmospheric disturbances that will phase, or overlap. One of the two waves, or lobes of low pressure and spin nestled within dips in the jet stream, was diving southeast out of the Four Corners region. The other was pushing east from the Baja Peninsula into the Central United States.
Ahead of the nascent storm system, a warm, humid air mass was spreading over the Deep South and Tennessee Valley. High temperatures in the 70s and 80s are likely along with dew points more typical of mid- to late spring. In fact, record highs are forecast from South Texas to North Carolina. The presence of heat and moisture will set the stage for storms much like they did several times during December.
Integral to the episode will be an exceptionally strong jet stream, also similar to the severe weather setups in December. The swiftly-moving river of air a few thousand feet above the ground, marking the transition between frigid air to the northwest and steamy air to its south, will amplify wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That will foster the development of rotating storms by enacting a twisting force on any clouds that tower high enough.
The severe storm forecast
A cold front accompanying the approaching storm system will generate a squall line that will propagate east with time. This line will pass through Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours, producing damaging winds and a tornadoes.
The greater concern exists for a few lone, discrete rotating supercell thunderstorms that could form in the warm air in advance of that line. Those would be the storms that would present the threat of significant tornadoes, but that aspect of the forecast remains the most uncertain.
Storms will shift into the Southeast on Sunday, posing a marginal risk for severe weather.
A “conditional” tornado threat
The significant tornado risk is predicated on the formation of rotating thunderstorms or supercells in northeast Mississippi, northwest Alabama and south central Tennessee. There are mixed signals making it unclear whether that will occur; the window of opportunity is narrow geographically and in time.
About 10,000 feet in altitude, southerly winds will tug north a “cap,” or a lid of warm air, that will suppress thunderstorm growth during the day. While this could mean only a few storms form and, resultantly, those that do would be more intense, it could also tamp down on discrete storminess altogether or inhibit the strength of supercells.
There also isn’t a robust trigger to generate supercells ahead of the main squall line, making predicting if and where they’ll form extra difficult.
That said, the available wind shear supports the formation of tornadoes, perhaps strong, if any supercells are able to materialize. The greatest chance looks to be within an area enclosed north of a Birmingham and Tupelo line to Columbia, Tenn.
Heavy rain
Moisture “overrunning,” or riding up in the atmosphere over a lip of dense, cool air north of the warm front, will spell a wide area of training rainfall. That means showers and thunderstorms they move repeatedly over the same area, producing flooding.
Areas from eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas all the way to the panhandle of Maryland are included in flash flood and flood watches, with rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches likely in the next 24 to 36 hours.
That’s also roughly where the Weather Prediction Center, which specializes in flood outlooks, has declared a level 3 out of 4 risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding. Areas in Kentucky along the Ohio River, many of which were plagued by severe weather and tornadoes in December, will experience a hefty slug of moisture.
“Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop,” wrote the National Weather Service.
Winter wallop on backside
Temperatures will crash 30 degrees or more behind the front as a blast of cool air spills south and east from Canada. On the backside of low pressure, that’s translating to a full-fledged winter storm.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories stretch from Colorado and New Mexico to eastern Michigan and eventually Maine, a swath of 2 to 8 inches expected to fall through Sunday. Kansas City was under a winter weather advisory for 2 to 4 inches.
Chicago could see 5 to 9 inches of snow, with a glazing of ice possible too. Detroit is anticipating 2 to 4 inches. The heaviest totals are probable in the Corn Belt and central Plains. The snow was ending in Denver on Saturday morning, where temperatures had dipped to just 3 degrees as of 5 a.m. Saturday. Denver International Airport posted 5 inches of snow, while Boulder recorded 8.2 inches.
In the Centennial State, the blanket of snow comes days after devastating wildfires torched entire neighborhoods in the suburbs of Boulder. The snowstorm is the region’s first of the season, coming after a record-late first snow amid a dedicating drought. Twenty two percent of Colorado is entrenched in extreme drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the fires catalyzed by human-induced climate change.
Frigid air will arrive in the snow’s wake, with bitterly cold wind chills expected as temperatures plummet.