Through tonight: It will stay mostly dry for the evening hours before some steadier rain moves in after midnight. Pockets of dense fog are likely to develop outside the city given how moist the air mass is. Expect about a half inch of rain to fall across the area overnight. Temperatures will stay quite mild, with lows in the mid- to upper 50s. Winds will be rather gusty out of the southwest at 20-plus mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers will linger into the morning hours and then will become more spotty toward the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy and very mild day, with high temperatures in the upper 60s, in range to challenge the record high for the date. Southwest winds will remain gusty at 20-plus mph in the afternoon. Temperatures fall off dramatically Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s and even some scattered snow showers.
A U.K. New Year’s Day record: It’s been abnormally warm in the United Kingdom, as well. England, Scotland and Wales all set record high temperatures for New Year’s Day today.
