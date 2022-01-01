Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

It’s been a wet and warm start to the new year. Temperatures today are running a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal, which is a trend we can’t seem to break, even in the new year. We’ve got a break in the rain for the next few hours, but heavier rain works its way back into the area overnight and into Sunday morning. Sunday’s temperatures will push close toward record warmth before crashing back down tomorrow night after a cold front sweeps through.

Through tonight: It will stay mostly dry for the evening hours before some steadier rain moves in after midnight. Pockets of dense fog are likely to develop outside the city given how moist the air mass is. Expect about a half inch of rain to fall across the area overnight. Temperatures will stay quite mild, with lows in the mid- to upper 50s. Winds will be rather gusty out of the southwest at 20-plus mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers will linger into the morning hours and then will become more spotty toward the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy and very mild day, with high temperatures in the upper 60s, in range to challenge the record high for the date. Southwest winds will remain gusty at 20-plus mph in the afternoon. Temperatures fall off dramatically Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s and even some scattered snow showers.

A U.K. New Year’s Day record: It’s been abnormally warm in the United Kingdom, as well. England, Scotland and Wales all set record high temperatures for New Year’s Day today.

