Tomorrow (Monday): Snow could continue during the morning commute, although there may not be much from northern Loudoun, northern Montgomery, northern Howard counties to the north, before tapering around noon (give or take an hour or so). Preliminarily we think a general range is 2 to 6 inches for the D.C. metro area, but it’s too early to call this our final forecast. We will attempt to fine-tune this and map it out later today after another set of model runs.