Through Tonight: The cold front moves through properly in the next few hours, and temperatures will drop off rather dramatically in the evening hours. Precipitation (rain and sleet) will break out sometime after 1 a.m., eventually changing to sleet and snow in the predawn hours. Low temperatures will bottom out right at about 30 degrees, with accumulation starting in earnest on some surfaces just before sunrise.
Tomorrow (Monday): Precipitation should change to all snow regionwide by about 6 a.m., and the snow may become heavy for a few hours, especially during the rush-hour time frame. Expect about 3 to 6 inches on the ground by the late afternoon (after 3 p.m.), when the snow should begin to taper off. Areas just south of Washington could see even higher amounts with somewhat lesser amounts expected in our northern areas.
Temperatures will rise to the mid-30s in the afternoon once the snow stops and winds will be gusty out of the north at 15-25 mph. Things will clear out and become very cold tomorrow night, with refreezing likely. Low temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s.
