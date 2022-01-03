Today (Monday): Snow, heavy at times, is expected this morning — some sleet could mix with the snow south and southeast of the District. This storm is a fast mover, so the snow should taper off by early to midafternoon in the immediate area and mid- to late afternoon in our eastern areas. Accumulation of 3 to 6 inches is most probable in the immediate area, but 5 to 9 inches could fall in our southern areas. Locally, heavier “boom” amounts are possible. Snow amounts will decrease north of the Beltway and may cut off abruptly toward northern Maryland. Temperatures should spend much of the day in the upper 20s and low 30s, and it feels colder, with winds from the north at 10 to 20 mph gusting up to 25 to 35 mph. Confidence: Medium