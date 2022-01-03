Conditions will rapidly deteriorate over the next few hours as snow continues and temperatures, currently 32 to 34 degrees, drop a few more degrees.
Based on the latest models and radar presentation, we bumped up snowfall totals one last time and now expect 4 to 8 inches in the immediate area and 5 to 10 inches just to the south by the time the snow ends this afternoon. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out. See our updated map below.
Original forecast from 5 a.m.
Today’s daily digit
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.
5/10: The snow is pretty to look at but will inconvenience many.
Express forecast
- Today: Heavy snow in the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. Highs: 30 to 35.
- Tonight: Clearing and very cold. Lows: 16 to 24.
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 35.
Forecast in detail
Heavy snow is possible for a time this morning as a strong winter storm takes a nearly ideal track to paste the region. The snow may make travel difficult and hazardous, covering roads and dropping visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. We’ll enjoy a couple of sunny but cold days in the storm’s wake through midweek before another chance of snow, ice or rain Thursday night.
Today (Monday): Snow, heavy at times, is expected this morning — some sleet could mix with the snow south and southeast of the District. This storm is a fast mover, so the snow should taper off by early to midafternoon in the immediate area and mid- to late afternoon in our eastern areas. Accumulation of 4 to 8 inches is most probable in the immediate area, but 5 to 10 inches could fall in our southern areas. Locally, heavier “boom” amounts are possible. Snow amounts will decrease quickly north of the Beltway and may cut off abruptly toward northern Maryland. Temperatures should spend much of the day in the upper 20s and low 30s, and it feels colder, with winds from the north at 10 to 20 mph gusting up to 25 to 35 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Skies clear, and it’s very cold. Lows are within a few degrees of 20 in most spots, with quite a few areas dipping into the teens. This will cause any slushy spots to refreeze overnight. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): For the first time in days, we’ll see abundant sunshine. But it’s a cold one, with highs only near 35 in most spots. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows range from 15 to 20 in our colder areas to 20 to 25 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Temperatures return closer to normal on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs into the low 40s or so; lows Wednesday night range from 25 to 30. Skies both days are partly sunny for the most part before clouding over late Thursday. Confidence: Medium-High
Our next storm system approaches Thursday night, bringing a chance of snow, a wintry mix and/or rain. This doesn’t look like a big storm, and the details are fuzzy, but it bears watching. Lows are probably around 30. It turns blustery and cold Friday, with highs in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium
The weekend starts off with a cold Saturday, with morning lows near 20 and afternoon highs in the 30s, but there should be at least partial sun. Increasing clouds and not as cold Saturday night into Sunday, with lows near 30 and afternoon highs 45 to 50 when there could be a few rain showers. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
9/10 (↑): It’s happening (Monday), and there’s another chance Thursday night.