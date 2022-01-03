With 6.7 inches of heavy wet snow, the city saw its biggest snowfall since January 2019 this morning. In a place where it seems like we haven’t seen much winter in a while, we may forget how much we missed it by tomorrow morning. Clear skies and snow generally equal maximum cold, and that’s the case here. Plan on overnight readings like we haven’t seen in about three years. And while temperatures rise above freezing tomorrow, the snow probably won’t be in a huge hurry to melt.