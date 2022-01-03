Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: With sunset, plan on widespread iciness becoming more of a problem. Any untreated surfaces will be difficult to traverse, and patchy iciness is likely even on previously treated spots. Given clear skies, light winds and a fresh snowpack, temperatures are set to fall with ease. It’s the coldest night in quite some time, with lows approaching 10 degrees in the usual cold spots to perhaps the upper teens in the city. D.C. didn’t drop below 22 either of the last two winters, a streak set to end shortly.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Lots of caution will be needed early and until the sun has a few hours to warm things up a bit. Plan on lots of icy spots and lots of delays or cancellations. The good news is the day looks like a winter winner. Grab the sunglasses for bright blue sky conditions and tolerable highs in the mid and upper 30s. Winds are out of the south about 5 mph.
Weather whiplash: Going from warm to snow isn’t unheard of here, but the past two days are pushing our typical limits. Yesterday, the high was 63 degrees, which is nearly 20 degrees above normal for the date. By midday today, there was 6.7 inches of snow on the ground and temperatures were in the 20s.
I went looking and found there are only a handful of days with temperatures so warm followed by snowfall of over two inches. Most recently was March 2014, although the turnaround here was shorter (12 vs. 18-24 hours).
Someone on Twitter mentioned Veterans Day 1987, which is perhaps one of the most anomalous weather events on record in Washington — nearly a foot of snow fell. The high the day before reached the upper 50s, so about 5 degrees shy of yesterday, but we’re in that kind of territory here. Of course, snow is easier to come by in January compared with November. Then again, warmth is easier to come by in November.
