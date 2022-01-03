Up to 8 inches of snow is expected in southwest Virginia when all is said and done, with a plowable snow of a half foot, give or take, between Richmond and Washington D.C. The Delmarva Peninsula could be a jackpot zone as well. Baltimore and Philadelphia were predicted to be on the fringe of the heaviest snows, with winter weather advisories in effect and a couple inches possible. Temperatures Monday are slated to be up to 30 degrees cooler than on Sunday, when D.C.