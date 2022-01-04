Today (Tuesday): Watch out for treacherous, icy surfaces this morning following a very cold night. After a long hiatus, our emergent sunny skies seem foreign. But with fresh snow cover, high temperatures only reach the mid- to upper 30s. Winds are fairly light, coming from the south at around 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Partly cloudy and not quite as cold as last night, with lows from the mid-20s to near 30. Light breezes from the south again. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a morning shower, especially south and east of Washington. Highs move toward the milder mid- to upper 40s with winds from the south at 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows mainly in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Mostly cloudy conditions continue Thursday, with highs ranging through the 40s. Thursday night brings the next storm system into the area by late. It may start as rain, but then shift to snow as lows reach into the 20s. It’s too early to determine amounts yet as the storm track is still coming into focus. Confidence: Medium
Friday could see lingering morning snow and clouds with afternoon clearing, but temperatures stay quite cold as highs only hit the mid-30s. Mostly clear and cold Friday night with lows in the upper teens to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium
Temperatures start to slowly moderate this weekend with highs near 40 on Saturday under mostly sunny skies and then low to mid-40s Sunday with cloudier conditions and a chance of rain, possibly starting as a period of freezing rain. Saturday night is mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
5/10: Reasonable chance for some more snow Thursday night into early Friday.