Express forecast

  • Today: Sunny, cold. Highs: 34-39.
  • Tonight: Few clouds. Lows: 24-29.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, morning shower. Highs: 44-48.

Forecast in detail

We welcome back sunshine today, but an active weather pattern continues with the chance of another shot of snow Thursday night. It turns quite cold Friday into Saturday before turning a little milder Sunday with a chance of rain or freezing rain.

Today (Tuesday): Watch out for treacherous, icy surfaces this morning following a very cold night. After a long hiatus, our emergent sunny skies seem foreign. But with fresh snow cover, high temperatures only reach the mid- to upper 30s. Winds are fairly light, coming from the south at around 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not quite as cold as last night, with lows from the mid-20s to near 30. Light breezes from the south again. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a morning shower, especially south and east of Washington. Highs move toward the milder mid- to upper 40s with winds from the south at 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows mainly in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Mostly cloudy conditions continue Thursday, with highs ranging through the 40s. Thursday night brings the next storm system into the area by late. It may start as rain, but then shift to snow as lows reach into the 20s. It’s too early to determine amounts yet as the storm track is still coming into focus. Confidence: Medium

Friday could see lingering morning snow and clouds with afternoon clearing, but temperatures stay quite cold as highs only hit the mid-30s. Mostly clear and cold Friday night with lows in the upper teens to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium

Temperatures start to slowly moderate this weekend with highs near 40 on Saturday under mostly sunny skies and then low to mid-40s Sunday with cloudier conditions and a chance of rain, possibly starting as a period of freezing rain. Saturday night is mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

