The models are in pretty good agreement that a high-altitude disturbance will be diving southeast from the northern Plains toward our area and that it will induce the development of a storm system along a cold front to our south. The disturbance is not as dynamic, so it is unlikely to produce snowfall of the intensity that affected us Monday. However, it still could produce a period of moderate snow to the north of the storm track. The takeaway from the models is this is a storm could produce a stripe of one to three or even three to six inches in portions of the area, but it’s too early to say exactly where the stripe might end up.