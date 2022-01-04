On Sunday, it was 63 degrees. Many were skeptical that accumulating snow would fall the next day. But, by Monday afternoon, 5 to 10 inches or more of cement-like snow had plastered large parts of the region. More than a half-million customers in Virginia and Maryland lost power due to the weight of the snow combined with strong winds, while traffic on Interstate 95 came to a standstill. More than 12 hours later, many motorists are still stranded.